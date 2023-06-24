Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 330.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

