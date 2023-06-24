Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,500 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 334.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 509,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.82 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.