Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 13,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

