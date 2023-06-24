Cascade Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CM opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

