Cascade Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $168.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

