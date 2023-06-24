Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Global Partners accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Global Partners worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of GLP stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.