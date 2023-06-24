Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 240 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

