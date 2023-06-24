Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,770. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

