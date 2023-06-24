Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $234.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.