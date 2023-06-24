Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.42.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $234.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.54. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

