CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0582 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $46.89 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,416.90 or 1.00033825 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05917068 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,928,220.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.