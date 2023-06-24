Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.05 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $129.46 million and $10.05 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

