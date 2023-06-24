Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as low as C$1.54. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 225 shares.

Centamin Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

