Channel Wealth LLC Invests $613,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,668 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

