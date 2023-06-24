Channel Wealth LLC Invests $691,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after buying an additional 2,974,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 11,636,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,146. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

