Channel Wealth LLC Takes $769,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 162.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.36. 1,467,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.92 and its 200-day moving average is $355.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $402.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

