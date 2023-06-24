ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Richard Wilmer Sells 20,987 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,358.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.68. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.