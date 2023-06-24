Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,884 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $198.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

