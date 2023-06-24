Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $458.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $462.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $435.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

