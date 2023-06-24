Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ciena Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,675. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

