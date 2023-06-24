Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.65% of PRA Group worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,306,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in PRA Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PRA Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after buying an additional 182,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA Group Stock Down 4.1 %

PRAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $885.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.17.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

