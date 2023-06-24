Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,001 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

