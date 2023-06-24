Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,386 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Hostess Brands makes up approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Hostess Brands worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.