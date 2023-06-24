Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 560,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,533,000 after purchasing an additional 277,724 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $419.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

