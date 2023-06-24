Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.84% of TriMas worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,645,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,378,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,661,000 after buying an additional 254,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

