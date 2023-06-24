Chellitcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

