Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,176 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up 0.8% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $158.95 and a fifty-two week high of $202.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average of $186.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.6895 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

