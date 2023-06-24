Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $26.17 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAC stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

