Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

CVR stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

