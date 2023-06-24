Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.50 and traded as low as C$13.15. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 585,398 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

