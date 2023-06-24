Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Richard Scott Herren Sells 2,579 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

CSCO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

