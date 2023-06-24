ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.81

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.81 and traded as high as $29.60. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 9,203 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,348,691.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,210 shares of company stock worth $2,606,502.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

