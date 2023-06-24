Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $396.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.