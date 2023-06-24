Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of BAR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 418,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $20.38.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

