Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MBB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,261. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

