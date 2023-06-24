Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CMC opened at $51.49 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.
Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Commercial Metals from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial Metals
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.