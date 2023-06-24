Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMC opened at $51.49 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

