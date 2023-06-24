Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
