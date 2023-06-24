Comparing Arrow Exploration (CSTPF) and Its Rivals

Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) is one of 309 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Arrow Exploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Exploration and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Exploration N/A N/A N/A Arrow Exploration Competitors 598.31% 87.86% 18.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Exploration and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Exploration N/A N/A -5.99 Arrow Exploration Competitors $922.09 million $255.94 million 138.13

Analyst Ratings

Arrow Exploration’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Exploration. Arrow Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arrow Exploration and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Exploration Competitors 586 3954 7405 291 2.60

Arrow Exploration presently has a consensus target price of C$39.00, indicating a potential upside of 14,441.50%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 144.23%. Given Arrow Exploration’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arrow Exploration is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Arrow Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arrow Exploration peers beat Arrow Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

