Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Director Mark R. Quinlan Buys 100,000 Shares

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) Director Mark R. Quinlan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $889,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,510.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance
NASDAQ CMTL opened at $9.12 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Comtech Telecommunications from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Comtech Telecommunications
Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.