Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Director Mark R. Quinlan Buys 100,000 Shares

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) Director Mark R. Quinlan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $889,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,510.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $9.12 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.