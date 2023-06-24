Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 406 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $13,511.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of CFLT opened at $33.13 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Confluent from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.