Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 406 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $13,511.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $33.13 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

