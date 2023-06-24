Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 287 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ABG stock opened at $228.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.