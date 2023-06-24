Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 530.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,341 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

