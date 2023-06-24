Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

