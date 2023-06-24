Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $121.94 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,770 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.64% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $121,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

