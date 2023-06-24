Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $16.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $482.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $363.59 and a twelve month high of $497.70. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.26 and its 200 day moving average is $453.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.