Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.39% of SPS Commerce worth $21,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

