Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.17% of Saia worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $312.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.11. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.48 and a 1-year high of $330.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. Saia’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

