Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $453.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,501 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

