Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 44005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$46.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.51.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). Conifex Timber had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of C$39.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

