ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

